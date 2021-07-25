Waukegan Park District plans Before & After School Experience

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District is now accepting applications for the Before & After School Experience, which will be offered on weekdays from Monday, Aug. 16 until Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Jane Addams Center, 95 Jack Benny Drive in Bowen Park.
The program is open to students from kindergarten to fifth grade. The unique day care program will engage students in safe and enriching activities, including arts, crafts, sports, and more.
Transportation to and from the school is available for all participants attending Waukegan Public Schools. A discount will be applied for siblings and financial assistance is offered.
More details, including the application and fees, are available at waukeganparks.org/base.