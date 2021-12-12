Waukegan Park District to offer Holiday Adventures

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District will be offering Holiday Adventures during the winter break at the Belvidere Recreation Center, located at 412 S. Lewis Avenue in Corrine J. Rose Park.
Open to students ages 6-12, the full-day enrichment programs will feature safe activities, crafts, games, and more.
Holiday Adventures will be offered on the following days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Deck the Halls on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
- Winter Olympics on Monday, Dec. 27.
- Mad Science on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
- STEAM Day on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
- Mission Impossible on Monday, Jan. 3.
- Winter Wonderland on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
- Animal Planet on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
Preregistration is required and space is limited. The cost to participate is $33 per resident and $39 per nonresident. Participants can be registered online or at the Field House Sports, Fitness & Aquatics Center, located at 800 N. Baldwin Avenue. T
People are also reading…
More details, including planned activities and registration, are available at waukeganparks.org/adventures.