Waukegan plans American Independence parade

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District’s American Independence Parade will return as an in-person experience on Sunday, July 3, starting at 1 p.m. from Franklin Street and Sheridan Road, traveling north to Jack Benny Drive and Sheridan Road.

In honor of local first responders and frontline healthcare workers who have continued to serve the community during the pandemic, this year’s parade theme is “Hometown Heroes.” The grand marshal will be Vista Health System, a local healthcare provider with a network that includes Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan.

Local businesses and organizations are invited to participate in this community tradition with a parade entry. To participate in the parade, businesses and organizations must submit a completed application to Maria Owens at mowens@waukeganparks.org by Friday, June 3. Businesses and non-political organizations can participate for free. However, political organizations must pay a $100 fee to participate.

Local businesses and organizations can also become sponsors of the parade. Additional information, including the parade application and sponsorship options, is available at waukeganparks.org/parade.

