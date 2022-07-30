Waukegan plans Touch a Truck, Night Out events

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- The Waukegan Park District and the Waukegan Police Department are partnering to host the 2022 Touch a Truck and Waukegan Night Out on Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8 p.m.at the Waukegan Municipal Beach, located at 201 E. Seahorse Drive.

Attendees of all ages will have the opportunity to see, touch, and explore trucks, policevehicles, machines, and more.

The Waukegan Police Department will be celebrating National Night Out. National Night Out isan annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Police officers will be engaging with children and their families through hands-on activities and exhibitions, including a live canine unit demonstration.

Following the event, the Waukegan Park District will host a free movie at the Stiner Pavilion. The movie will be family-friendly and free popcorn will be available while supplies last. Attendees are encouraged to bring snacks, blankets, chairs, picnic gear, and insect repellent.

Preregistration is not required to attend. More information is available at waukeganparks.org/touchatruck.