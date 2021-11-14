Waukegan woman pleads not guilty in alleged OWI crash charges

A 30-year-old Waukegan, Ill., woman waived her right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court and pleaded not guilty to two alcohol-related charges.

Jomary Santiago Torres, who is free on a $5,000 cash bond, will be back in court Feb. 17 for a pre-trial conference before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Torres is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury and her third drunken driving offense, a misdemeanor, both with a minor child in the vehicle.

The defendant is accused of driving drunk with her two children at the time of a crash Oct. 31 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie. The felony carries a maximum fine of $20,000 and 12 years in prison.

Two children in the vehicle, a 15-year-old and a 2-year-old, suffered injuries in the crash, which happened on the west side of 39th Avenue, according to the criminal complaint.

Court records indicate that Torres has previous drunken driving convictions in 2009 and 2015, both in Lake County, Ill.

