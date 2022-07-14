We are not ready for green energy - Arthur Aguilera

The signs are there: Democrats' New Green Energy is not ready for Prime Time. As usual, Democrats ignore facts; like they always promise, Utopia is right around the corner if we implement their policies. No matter what laws we make regarding Alternate Energy, if China, Russia, India and other third world countries do not join us, we are punishing ourselves with high gas prices, high food prices and actually high inflation that harms the very people Democrats claim to support.

Even if we move to EVs, will the electric grid supply the necessary electricity? Besides, who can afford an EV whose average price is $56,000. Even today, Germany is reopening its coal facilities while China is building more coal plants.

President Biden's first act in office was to revoke all DJT's policies that made the U.S. energy independent from Mid East Oil and an exporter of oil and natural gas. Now it is reported that President Biden is begging Saudi Arabia, Russia and Iran to sell us oil.

"Stupid is, as stupid does!"

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha