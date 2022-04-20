 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Kenosha, WI

72°
Cloudy
  • Humidity: 75%
  • Feels Like: 72°
  • Heat Index: 72°
  • Wind: 4 mph
  • Wind Chill: 72°
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 05:33:29 AM
  • Sunset: 08:02:48 PM
  • Dew Point: 64°
  • Visibility: 9 mi

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies late. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less.

* WHERE...Southern Open Waters of Lake Michigan, and Nearshore
Waters from Port Washington to Winthrop Harbor IL.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

&&

Next 12 Hours

1 AM
72°

Wind: SSE @ 4 mph

Precip: 6% Chance

Humidity: 76%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

2 AM
71°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 8% Chance

Humidity: 77%

Wind Chill: 71°

Heat Index: 71°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

3 AM
69°

Wind: SSW @ 4 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 80%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

4 AM
65°

Wind: ESE @ 5 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

5 AM
63°

Wind: SSE @ 4 mph

Precip: 12% Chance

Humidity: 90%

Wind Chill: 63°

Heat Index: 63°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

6 AM
65°

Wind: S @ 5 mph

Precip: 11% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 3 mi

7 AM
67°

Wind: SSW @ 5 mph

Precip: 18% Chance

Humidity: 89%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 4 mi

8 AM
68°

Wind: SSW @ 5 mph

Precip: 40% Chance

Humidity: 88%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

9 AM
70°

Wind: NE @ 5 mph

Precip: 42% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 70°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

10 AM
66°

Wind: E @ 10 mph

Precip: 32% Chance

Humidity: 85%

Wind Chill: 66°

Heat Index: 66°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 6 mi

11 AM
65°

Wind: E @ 8 mph

Precip: 30% Chance

Humidity: 83%

Wind Chill: 65°

Heat Index: 65°

UV Index: 4 Moderate

Visibility: 6 mi

12 PM
68°

Wind: E @ 9 mph

Precip: 14% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 68°

Heat Index: 68°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 8 mi

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

Earth given 50-50 chance of hitting key warming mark by 2026

A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…

May. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine …

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 …

May. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also clo…

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provi…

