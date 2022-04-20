A tornado watch has been issued for 43 Wisconsin counties as potential thunderstorms approach the southern part of the state. "Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main concerns," forecasters say.
Kenosha, WI
Right Now
- Humidity: 75%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:33:29 AM
- Sunset: 08:02:48 PM
- Dew Point: 64°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies late. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ESE @ 5 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4 mph
Precip: 12% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5 mph
Precip: 40% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 10 mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 8 mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 9 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 8 mi
As temperatures rise, so do the chances for heat-related illness. Here's some tips on how to stay safe.
Surveillance video from Kansas shows an EF-3 striking a school and nearby YMCA on April 9th in the town of Andover. All students were out of the building and safe; however, the school sustained substantial damage in the storm.
🎧 Listen now: The risks of over-warning and how social media has changed distribution of critical weather information.
A new report says there's nearly a 50-50 chance that world will hit a key warming threshold in the next five years. Monday's World Meteorological Organization forecast says there's a 48% chance that globe will temporarily hit 1.5 degrees Celsius warmer than pre-industrial times by the end of…
The recent month of April here in Madison was noteworthy on a number of levels.
🎧 The latest episode of Here Weed Go! looks at marijuana initiatives as well as the economics of pot. Also, is crypto a good idea for your retirement savings?
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We'll see sunshine …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 21 …
For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also clo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provi…