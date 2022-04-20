Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies late. High 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.