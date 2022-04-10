For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
