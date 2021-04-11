This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
