 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert