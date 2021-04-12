 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Mostly clear skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert