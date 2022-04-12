 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert