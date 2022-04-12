Kenosha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
