Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.