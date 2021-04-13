Kenosha's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
