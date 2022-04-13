This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain early. Decreasing clouds late. Low 36F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from THU 7:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
