Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.