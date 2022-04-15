 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kenosha area Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert