Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Kenosha Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.