Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening's outlook for Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

