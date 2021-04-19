 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert