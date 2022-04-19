Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.