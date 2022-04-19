Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.…
Snow will likely slow the commute in portions of southern Wisconsin Thursday morning. See when all the snow will come to an end for our area in our updated forecast video.