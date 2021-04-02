 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert