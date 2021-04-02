Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.