Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Kenosha's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Kenosha tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.