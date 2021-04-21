Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.