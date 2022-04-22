Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Kenosha. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.