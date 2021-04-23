For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
