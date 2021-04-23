Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Saturday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.