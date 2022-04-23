 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

