Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

