Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

