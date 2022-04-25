 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert