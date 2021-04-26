Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
