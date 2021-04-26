 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenosha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert