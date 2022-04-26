Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Kenosha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.