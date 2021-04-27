Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
