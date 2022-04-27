This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
