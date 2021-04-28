Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Kenos…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cl…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. The Ken…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 46F. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are suggesti…
Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents sh…
Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expe…
For the drive home in Kenosha: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …