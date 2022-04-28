For the drive home in Kenosha: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
