Kenosha's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
