Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Kenosha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Folks in the Kenosha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees toda…
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Kenosha could se…
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.