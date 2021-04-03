Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.