Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

Tonight's weather conditions in Kenosha: Rain. Snow may mix in. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Kenosha Monday. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

