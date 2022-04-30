For the drive home in Kenosha: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
