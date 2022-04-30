 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Kenosha area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.

