Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.