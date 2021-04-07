Kenosha's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kenoshanews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
