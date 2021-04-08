 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert