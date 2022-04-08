 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

This evening in Kenosha: Rain and snow in the evening. Overcast late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Kenosha will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.

