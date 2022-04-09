 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Kenosha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert