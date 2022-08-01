Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha

For the drive home in Kenosha: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.