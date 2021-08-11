This evening in Kenosha: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Kenosha area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Thursday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Kenosha
