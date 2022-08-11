For the drive home in Kenosha: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Kenosha. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
