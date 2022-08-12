This evening's outlook for Kenosha: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kenoshanews.com.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kenosha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. T…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Kenosha. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. E…
The Kenosha area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. Expect c…
This evening in Kenosha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for heavy rainfall.…
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Kenosha area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's temperature in Kenosha will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skie…