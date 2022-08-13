Kenosha's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Kenosha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Kenosha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kenoshanews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Kenosha
